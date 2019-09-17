Roe Conn Full Show (09/17/19): Why R. Kelly’s bail angel may be out $100k, what Ana Belaval loves Around Town, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 17th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on why the woman behind rapper R. Kelly’s $100k bail may never see that money again; Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt explains Lori Lightfoot’s plan for the sale & public consumption of recreational marijuana; Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) asses the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production by Iran & what he hopes will get done in Congress to strengthen background checks for gun ownership; The Top Five@5 features a tribute to life & career of veteran reporter Cokie Roberts; And WGN-TV’S Ana Belaval celebrates the 25th anniversary of the WGN Morning News.
