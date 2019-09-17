Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy plays before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago. Today's game marks Pressy's 2,600th consecutive game as Cubs organist. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Retiring Cubs Organist Gary Pressy: “The sound of an organ…at Wrigley Field is so historic”
Cubs Organist Gary Pressy joins John Williams explains what led to his decision to retire. Plus, he talks about the classic ballpark genre and some of his favorite career moments from over the years.