Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Marie Newman over Rep. Dan Lipinski, the White Sox shutting down ace Lucas Giolito and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical debuting in Chicago

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wading into Illinois politics, Alderman Ray Lopez wanting to ban all e-cigarettes, Kanye West still not in Chicago after promising to move back here last year, “The Devil Wears Prada” getting a pre-Broadway tryout in Chicago, the Jonas Brothers being spotted at Bub City, the Cubs defeating the Reds, the Sox losing to the Twins, the Chicago Blackhawks returning to the ice and Justin being upset at the amount of traffic congestion due to development in the Loop.