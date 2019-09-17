Netflix Didn’t Get Its Start in Garage — It Was a $250/Month Best Western Conference Room, Co-Founder’s New Book Says

The origin story of one of the most influential businesses to emerge in the last 20 years is now available for your reading pleasure — Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph has written a new memoir, “That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea.” Today Netflix is a household name. But back in 1997, streaming movies directly to your TV still seemed like the stuff of sci-fi. Marc along with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings were just starting to brainstorm ideas for a new business. Marc, a Silicon Valley veteran, was an entrepreneurial guy long before Netflix, as he explains in his interview with Scott in-studio at WGN Radio