Dean Richards and the rest of the WGN TV Morning News team will be celebrating 25 years on the air tonight in special that starts at 7. Dean joins the Steve Cochran Show to preview the special and play one of “A-List Celebrity” clips he has queued up for tonight. Steve, Dean and Ji Suk Yi react to SNL firing Shane Gillis days after making his hiring official.