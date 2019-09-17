× Katie Horwitch and the Art of Positive Self-Talk

Katie Horwitch is a writer, a fitness trainer, a motivational speaker, and so much more.

Today, we are going to talk about an organization she started that I believe is very important for our society – it’s called Women Against Negative Talk, or WANT for short. It’s all about learning the art of positive self talk, as well as shifting the negative habits we have formed along the years. That is what today’s episode is all about.

To find more of Katie and all of the WANT resources, visit the website here.

