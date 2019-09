× Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot: Remembering Rock and Roll Legends Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek

Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the life and legacy of rock music legends Ric Ocasek and Eddie Money, and their historical influences on Rock & Roll.

