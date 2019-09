× David Hochberg: How to tell if refinancing your mortgage will save you money in the long run

David Hochberg from Team Hochberg joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the right time to refinance a mortgage. He also gives advice on how to teach your kids about student loans and handling payments.

