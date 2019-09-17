× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Ryan W.

From Ryan’s mother, Marikay: Our son Ryan Weigand is a junior at Loyola Academy. He has been a joy to raise and makes us incredibly proud to be his parents. He is the happiest 17 yr old. My husband is a Chicago Police officer with varying work hours and I also work full time often not coming home before 6:30. Ryan is the best big brother to his 12 yr old brother, Tyler. We often rely on Ryan to pick Tyler up from school, cook him dinner and provide homework support. Tyler adores his brother and refers to their time together as “bro time”. At a time when there is so much pressure on our young people to succeed, Ryan takes it all in stride. We are proud of his success in school but we have so much more pride in who Ryan is as a human being. Not only does he serve as an outstanding role model to his brother, but he also serves every Wednesday at Just Harvest community kitchen in Rogers Park serving dinner to the homeless where there is a focus to thank veterans for their service. Finally, Ryan is very proud to be an American and having had two grandpas that served in the military he often focusses school assignments around active and veteran service members. This past week he constructed a 6′ x 3′ American flag whereby over 1,000 soldiers were placed on the flag to recognize the courageous service of our armed forces. Each soldier was painted to match the corresponding color of the stripes and stars on the flag. When placed upright, the soldiers are barely recognizable further emphasizing the synergy between our flag and our military’s service to our country. He called the project “Indivisible”. There is no doubt his Pa Jack (Marines, and Chicago Firefighter) and his Pa Jim (Navy and Chicago Police Sergeant) are looking down from heaven with a great sense of pride for their grandson.