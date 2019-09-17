Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.17.19: Remembering late rockers Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek

Posted 1:55 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, September 17, 2019

CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is back with the latest in technology news for #TechTuesday. David Hochberg from Homeside Financial talks about mortgage refinancing options. Plus, Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot remembers late rockers Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.