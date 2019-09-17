× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.17.19: Remembering late rockers Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek

CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is back with the latest in technology news for #TechTuesday. David Hochberg from Homeside Financial talks about mortgage refinancing options. Plus, Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot remembers late rockers Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek.

