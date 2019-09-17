× Bert Kreischer | The Most Interesting Man In Comedy. [Performing At The Chicago Theater Nov 9th]

THIS JOURNALIST IS OFFICIALLY CROWNING BERT KREISCHER AS THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN COMEDY.

If you haven’t heard his name yet or listened to his mega-smash comedy specials on Netflix, what the hell have you been doing with your life? Bert Kreischer earned a new level of respect during this interview as we dive face first into the ups and downs of his comedy career, his family, and where he sees comedy taking a foothold. See him live at the Chicago Theater on November 9th.