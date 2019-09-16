× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/16/19: McDonald’s Buys Apprente, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, & United’s Feud Resolution

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Amazon’s announcement to double their Chicago workforce, to the possibility of Purdue Pharmaceutical bouncing back after their planned Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week covering the latest tech stories from around the city like Amazon’s announcement to double their local workforce, the new startup purchased by fast food giant, McDonald’s, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 12:43) Christopher Rowland (Health Care Business Reporter at the The Washington Post) checked in on the developing story of Purdue Pharmaceutical’s settlement to the opioid epidemic and their strategy to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Segment 3: (At 21:53) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the update on the ticket selling scuffle between United Airlines and Expedia.