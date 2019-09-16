WGN Radio Theatre #422: Casey, Crime Photographer & Suspense

Posted 1:17 AM, September 16, 2019, by

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 15, 2019.  First classic episode of the night is: “Casey, Crime Photographer: The Reunion.” Starring: Staats Cottsworth; (06-03-46). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: The Man Who Knew How” Starring: Charles Laughton; (08-10-44).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.