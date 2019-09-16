This Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 false-color image from the European Commission's Sentinel-2 satellite shows Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world's largest exporter of oil. Black char marks at the center of the facility suggest the attack struck at the heart of the processing facility (European Commission via AP)
Washington Post Foreign Affairs Reporter Ishaan Tharoor: “We’re…tangled up in the messy geopolitics of the Middle East”
Washington Post Foreign Affairs Reporter Ishaan Tharoor joins John Williams to talk about the tensions that might have led to a drone strike on a Saudi oil field. Ishaan also explains a possible reason for why President Trump took long to respond to the strike.