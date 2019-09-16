University of Chicago Professor Peter Buisseret: British House of Commons behavior is a performance

Posted 3:49 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, September 16, 2019

In this grab taken from video, Speaker John Bercow gestures during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday April 3, 2019. With Britain racing toward a chaotic exit from the European Union within days, Theresa May veered away from the cliff-edge Tuesday, saying she would seek another Brexit delay and hold talks with the opposition to seek a compromise. (House of Commons/PA via AP)

University of Chicago Professor Peter Buisseret joins John Williams to describe how business is handled in the British House of Commons. That’s after a series of Brexit meetings during which House Speaker John Bercow was heard using questionable language.

