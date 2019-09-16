In this grab taken from video, Speaker John Bercow gestures during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday April 3, 2019. With Britain racing toward a chaotic exit from the European Union within days, Theresa May veered away from the cliff-edge Tuesday, saying she would seek another Brexit delay and hold talks with the opposition to seek a compromise. (House of Commons/PA via AP)
University of Chicago Professor Peter Buisseret: British House of Commons behavior is a performance
University of Chicago Professor Peter Buisseret joins John Williams to describe how business is handled in the British House of Commons. That’s after a series of Brexit meetings during which House Speaker John Bercow was heard using questionable language.