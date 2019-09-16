Listen: Blackhawks at Washington – Also available on AM 1000

The Top Five@5 (09/16/19): Edward Snowden says he wants to come back to the U.S., Roseanne Barr announces comeback comedy tour, Eddy Pineiro’s FG saves the Bears, and Ric Ocasek of “The Cars” dies at 75.

Posted 7:25 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23PM, September 16, 2019

The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek performs during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 16th, 2019:

In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning, Edward Snowden said he would love to return to the United States to face trial by a jury of his peers. President Trump discusses potential responses to an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility linked to Iran. Comedian Roseanne Barr announced she’s stepping back on stage for a stand-up tour with Andrew Dice Clay, and more!

