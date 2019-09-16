× The Top Crazy & Strange Laws In The United States

There are some crazy laws & strange laws on the books in the United States in the 21st Century. For example in California, a frog that dies during a frog-jumping contest cannot legally be eaten. Another stupid law can be found in New Jersey where it is illegal to wear a bulletproof vest while committing a murder. Each state has some form of state laws like this that are active, meaning you can be arrested for them. Anti-Lawyer, Lawyer Bryon Browne explains why these funny laws still active. Byrone also explains his title Anti-Lawyer, Lawyer and how Jerry Maguire inspired to become a lawyer.

