The Opening Bell 9/16/19: What To Change As Health Care Evolves – Price Gouging & The Middle Men
The discussion around making healthcare better has been going on for decades as patient costs go up and third-party business getting involved. Steve Grzanich touched on the subject with Dr. Marty Makary (Author of The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care – and How To Fix It) helping consumers to be more aware of the common practice of price gouging and money saving online resources. Trevor Noren (Managing Director at 13D Global Strategy and Research) then shifted to the subject of “zombie companies” and how the number of them are on the rise, so what does that mean for the greater good of the economy?