The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.16.19: Saudi oil attack, Disgraced Alderman Solis’s pension, British House of Commons, banning flavored vapes

John Williams starts the show asking Washington Post Foreign Affairs Reporter Ishaan Tharoor what tensions might have caused the Saudi oil attack. Then, Chicago Tribune City Hall Reporter Gregory Pratt addresses the continuing $95,000 a year pension disgraced former Alderman Danny Solis receives. University of Chicago Public Policy Professor Peter Buisseret talks about the seeming shenanigans that took place last week in the British House of Commons, just ahead of Brexit. Finally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to ban flavored vapes and John wants to know if you vape and why or why not. Let us know here what you think of Mayor Lightfoot’s proposal.