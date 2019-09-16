× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/16/19): Tom Bevan looks at the Democratic field’s debate performance, why satire can be a tricky thing, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/16/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the co-founder of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to look at where the field of Democrats stand following the latest debate and offer some advice on using satire to make a point.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3679408/3679408_2019-09-16-173108.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @TomBevanRCP a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/jpcarlin>Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here