× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.16.19: Mel Robbins, Doc Most, & Paul Konrad

On this episode, Ji talks with Mel Robbins about her new talk show ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ that airs today 9/16 on WGN-TV, and shares a life tip that changed her outlook on life. Doc Most discusses common blood tests, what to expect and what tests you should have. In the 7 o’clock hour, Dan Hampton joins to talk about the upcoming Bears game this Sunday 9/22. Your MVPP is Juliet Sorensen, Executive Director of Injustice Watch, and later Ryan Nobles, Washington correspondent for CNN has the latest updates in politics. Plus, Dean Richards and Paul Konrad join Steve and Ji for some fun…

