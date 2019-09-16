Roe Conn Full Show (09/16/19): Ed O’Bradovich, Ken Burns, Bob Baer, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, September 16th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley fact checks Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s claims about gun violence arrests; Retired & highly decorated CIA agent Bob Baer paints a worrisome picture about escalating tensions on Arabian Peninsula; Ed ‘OB’ O’Bradovich isn’t happy the Mitch Trubisky’s development as the Chicago Bear’s quarterback, The Top Five@5 features Roseanne Barr’s plan for a comeback; And famed documentarian Ken Burns discusses his news series “Country.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!