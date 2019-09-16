Listen: Blackhawks at Washington – Also available on AM 1000

Riot Fest 2019 [Photo Gallery] | Chicago’s Premiere Punk-Inspired Fest Celebrates It’s 15th Year!

Riot Fest has returned this year to Douglas Park in Chicago! The city’s rawkus younger sibling to pop mega-fests like Lollapalooza and Coachella – Riot Fest stands alone as the midwest’s favorite punk rock inspired music gathering now celebrating it’s 15th year here in the city.  Here’s a look at some of the fun and unique fashion of day 3 of Riot Fest!

Photo Gallery

