Preseason Highlights: Capitals 4 – Blackhawks 3 (OT) – 9/16/19

Posted 10:21 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15PM, September 16, 2019

Washington Capitals center Travis Boyd (72) and Chicago Blackhawks Kris Versteeg (32) race for the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Washington, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals – September 16, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.