× MVPP 09.16.19 | Juliet Sorensen, Executive Director of Injustice Watch.

Juliet Sorensen, is the Executive Director of Injustice Watch. She’s also a Clinical Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where her work focuses on public corruption, health as a human right, and international criminal law. Prior to joining the faculty of Northwestern, she was an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago for seven years, focusing on fraud and public corruption. Between college and law school, she served in the Peace Corps for two years, as a maternal and child health volunteer in rural Morocco.

The mission of Injustice Watch is to expose institutional failures that obstruct justice. More specifically, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit, multimedia journalism organization that conducts in-depth research exposing institutional failures that obstruct justice and equality. Our work includes our Cook County Judicial Voters Guide; a wide range of local and national investigative journalism consistent with our mission; and our “Know the System” speaker series, free and open to the public.

Listen to the podcast here: