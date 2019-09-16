× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “The problems on offense don’t just go away because you won the game”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears last second 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Adam and Justin talk about the great day from Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, Matt Nagy’s decision to stick with the run game after abandoning it early in week 1, the continued lack of production on the offensive side of the ball, the disappointing performance from the Bears wide receivers not named Allen Robinson, the solid effort from the defense despite playing in the heat and altitude, the suspect roughing penalties that were called on both teams, Vic Fangio’s decision to go for the win rather than a tie, the Bears coming out of the game relatively healthy and what we can expect when the Bears head to D.C. to take on Washington on “Monday Night Football.”

