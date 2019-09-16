× Chicago teachers strike looming, disgraced former Alderman Danny Solis still collecting his city pension and the Bears narrowly beating the Broncos

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ongoing negotiations between CPS and CTU, former Alderman Daniel Solis collecting nearly $95K annual city pension, the Bears narrowly beating the Broncos, the Chicago Sky losing their playoff game, the Cubs sweeping the Bucs, the Sox losing 2 of 3 to the Mariners, the NU Wildcats beating UNLV and Justin making the championship in his baseball fantasy league.