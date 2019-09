× “Joe Biden is Hulk Hogan, Welcome to the Wednesday Night Wars and an XFL Shirt in the Wild” September 16, 2019

Joe Biden is the new Hulk Hogan. Not just Hulkamania Hulk Hogan but now Hogan and Mr. America Hogan and TNA Hogan which is a thing that happened.

The Wednesday Night Wars begin this week. Time to break out a little bit of the bubbly.

Also, we saw an XFL shirt. On a man. In 2019. Really.