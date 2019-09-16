× Jim Gaffigan on “American Dreamer”: We’re All Led To Believe Everything Is Going To Be Ok

Jim Gaffigan stopped by the WGN Radio studio for an extended chat with Steve Cochran before his latest movie, “American Dreamer”, premieres at the Music Box Theatre. Known for his comedy, Jim’s role in “American Dreamer” is much more serious. They talk about what it takes to tap into the “inner anger”. Later on, Steve and Jim discuss growing into 2XL and what kind of projects Jim is looking forward to working on in the future.