Hoge and Jahns: Week 2 Postgame Show: Bears 16, Broncos 14

The Bears got their first victory of the season in wild fashion Sunday when they beat the Broncos 16-14 in Denver. The offseason was filled with doubt over the kicking position, but Eddy Pineiro’s 53-yard field goal as time expired has allowed Bears fans to breathe easy for the time being. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from Empower Stadium at Mile High. They discuss Mitchell Trubisky’s lackluster performance, how the defense continues to play well, and of course Eddy Pineiro. The guys also play postgame comments from Buster Skrine, and Pineiro.

