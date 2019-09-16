× Highland Park Players Present “Mama Mia” and Harvey Fierstein’s “Casa Valentina” at Pride Arts Center

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and director of “Mama Mia” presented by the Highland Park Players at Northbrook Theatre thru September 22nd. Only two weekends to catch this high quality producction presented by one of our fine community theaters. Hannah Rose (Donna), Geoff Isaac (Bill), Emma Widlowski (Sophie) and Executive Producer Brad Rose talk about the challenge of putting up a demanding show musically and production-wise. Whether you’ve seen the show many times, or have never seen it, the music of Abba continues to be contagious and fun in this light-hearted story which asks the question….Who’s the Father?? For more information, go to: www.highlandparkplayers.com.

Then, (beginning at 17:07 into the show), the cast of Harvey Fierstein’s CASA VALENTINA talk about the first Chicago production of this 2014 Tony-Nominated play. Set in 1962 in an inconspicuous bungalow colony in New York’s Catskill Mountains, we meet a very interesting set of guests who have a secret in a time period where living their true self was not an easy thing to do. Patrick Byrnes (playing George/Valentina), Danne Taylor (playing Charlotte), Robert Koon (playing the Judge and Amy) and production director Michael Graham talk about the impact of these social issues that resonate powerfully today. Playing thru September 29th at Pride Arts Center, tickets can be purchased at: www.pridefilmsandplays.com.

Really interesting productions you will want to know more about so tune in!