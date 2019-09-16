This Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, satellite image from Planet Labs Inc. shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world's largest exporter of oil. (Planet Labs Inc via AP)
Former CIA agent Bob Baer on recent Saudi oil attacks: “If they manage to take out 15% of traded oil out of the Gulf, the economy is in trouble.”
Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the recent attacks on the world’s biggest oil-producing facility in Saudi Arabia, and what should be President Trump’s next move.