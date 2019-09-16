× Former CIA agent Bob Baer on recent Saudi oil attacks: “If they manage to take out 15% of traded oil out of the Gulf, the economy is in trouble.”

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the recent attacks on the world’s biggest oil-producing facility in Saudi Arabia, and what should be President Trump’s next move.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3679536/3679536_2019-09-16-235936.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!