In this 173rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, share the new and returning TV shows they are most looking forward to watching as the upcoming TV season arrives. Lots of new shows on lots of viewing platforms, so get the inside info and get your remotes and DVRs ready for action!