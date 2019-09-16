× Ed O’Bradovich on the Chicago Bears’ performance against the Denver Broncos: “We’re not growing, we’re dumbing down our offensive set for Trubisky!”

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 win against the Broncos, and what needs to be corrected before they face the Washington Redskins next week.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3679544/3679544_2019-09-16-231344.64kmono.mp3

