Ed O’Bradovich on the Chicago Bears’ performance against the Denver Broncos: “We’re not growing, we’re dumbing down our offensive set for Trubisky!”
Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 win against the Broncos, and what needs to be corrected before they face the Washington Redskins next week.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!