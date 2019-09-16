Listen: Blackhawks at Washington – Also available on AM 1000

Ed O’Bradovich on the Chicago Bears’ performance against the Denver Broncos: “We’re not growing, we’re dumbing down our offensive set for Trubisky!”

Posted 6:55 PM, September 16, 2019

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to break down the Chicago Bears’ 16-14 win against the Broncos, and what needs to be corrected before they face the Washington Redskins next week.

