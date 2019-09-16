Dane Neal in for Nick Digilio 9.16.19 | “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs, BBQ Central host Greg Rempe, Bears Talk, Riot Fest Recap

Dane Neal steps in for Nick Digilio on the overnight with Dino Tiberi riding co-pilot.

Hour 1:

+ Remembering Rick Ocasek and Eddie Money

+ Movies with “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs

Hour 2:

+ Riot Fest Recap

+ Bears Talk

+ School Fundraising with Koha

Hour 3:

+ BBQ Central host Greg Rempe

Hour 4:

+ Strange Emotional Support Animals

+ Sleepwalking Stories

+ The Demise of MoviePass

 

