Dane Neal in for Nick Digilio 9.16.19 | “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs, BBQ Central host Greg Rempe, Bears Talk, Riot Fest Recap
Dane Neal steps in for Nick Digilio on the overnight with Dino Tiberi riding co-pilot.
Hour 1:
+ Remembering Rick Ocasek and Eddie Money
+ Movies with “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs
Hour 2:
+ Riot Fest Recap
+ Bears Talk
+ School Fundraising with Koha
Hour 3:
+ BBQ Central host Greg Rempe
Hour 4:
+ Strange Emotional Support Animals
+ Sleepwalking Stories
+ The Demise of MoviePass