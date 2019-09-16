Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn gives his take on Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro’s game-winning field goal against the Broncos

Eric Zorn (Bill Hogan / Chicago Tribune)

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins Bill and Wendy show to share his thoughts about Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro’s game-winning field goal against the Broncos. They also talk about Mary Schmich’s June 1997 “Wear Sunscreen” column in the Chicago Tribune.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

