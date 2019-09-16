× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Training Camp is over, time for the preseason!

As the Blackhawks prepare for their first preseason game on Monday September 16th, Chris Boden and Scott King catch you up with the latest storylines from the team’s Training Camp Festival. You’ll hear from newcomer Alex Nylander as he describes scoring in one of the scrimmages. Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman describes the competition at forward and the depth on the roster. Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford also speak to the media about the upcoming season. Crawford in particular speaks publicly about the addition of goaltender Robin Lehner.