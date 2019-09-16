× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.16.19: Did you see the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin?

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy take a look back at the 2019 WGN Radio Walk of Fame induction ceremony, which added four new members: Andrea Darlas, John Williams, Marlene Wells, and “Tenpin Tattler” Sam Weinstein. They also talk about the highlights from Alec Baldwin’s roast on Comedy Central and the controversy surrounding the casting of comedian Shane Gillis on Saturday Night Live. Actor Keir Dullea talks about filming 2001: A Space Odyssey. Plus, Eric Zorn has a lot to say about the Bears.

