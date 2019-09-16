× “2001: A Space Odyssey” Actor Keir Dullea on Pickwick Theatre Special Screening

On Wednesday, September 18th, a special screening of “2001: A Space Odyssey” will take place at the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge, IL. Legendary actor Keir Dullea joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his career highlights, the upcoming screening, the future of space films, his favorite scenes from the movie, and much more.

Admission for the screening is $12. The advance ticket price (purchased before the day of the show) is $10. VIP tickets are $75. For more information, visit www.parkridgeclassicfilm.com.

