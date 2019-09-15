× Writer Michelle Cox talks her novel series and obscure public figures

Writer Michelle Cox joins the conversation over the phone with Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan as she talks about her “Henrietta and Inspector Howard” novel series. Beginning with “A Girl Like You” Michelle takes readers on a series of adventures following the couple from the first time they met to revealing secrets of Inspector Howard’s past life.

Keep an eye out for Michelle’s latest novel releasing April 20. The series includes: “A Girl Like You,” “A Ring of Truth,” “A Promise Given,” and “A Veil Removed.”

Plus, Michelle explains her fascination with some of Chicago’s most complicated public figures and the blog she writes as a result of it.

Learn more about Michelle at MichelleCoxAuthor.com.

Find copies of the series at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan