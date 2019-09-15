× White Sox Weekly 09/15/19: What’s excited you the most about the White Sox this year?

On this episode of “White Sox Weekly”, Mark Carman talks to Scott Merkin of MLB.com and Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago. One questions he asks both of them, what’s excited you the most about the White Sox this year? Scott and Vinnie weigh in and give their insights on the team.

What’s excited you the most about the White Sox this year? Has it been the emergence of Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada? Eloy Jimenez’s power? Or maybe it is looking forward to the future with players such as Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal.