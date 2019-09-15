WGN Radio Theatre #421: The Great Gildersleeve & The Shadow

Posted 2:21 AM, September 15, 2019

Curtis Koch, Lisa Wolf, Carl Amari and Ben Anderson

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 14, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be:  “The Great Gildersleeve: Detective Gildersleeve” Starring: Hal Peary; (04-27-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Shadow: The Cat That Killed” Starring: Bill Johnstone (12-31-39).

