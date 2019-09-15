× WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Primetime Special Preview with Robin Baumgarten: ‘I’m sure people are going want to look at this mug for another 25 years!’

Chicago’s own Robin Baumgarten returns to the show to talk about 25 years of the WGN Morning News, pulling clips she barely remembers, the unbridled chemistry on the anchor team and her three top moments on the show. Chicago’s Very Own WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Special will air in primetime on Tuesday, September 17 from 7-9pm CT. The LIVE broadcast on WGN-TV will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live