Trope Publishing shows Chicago behind the lens of local photographer

Trope Publishing makes Chicago first in their “Trope City Edition” photography book series. Author Sam Landers and Photographer Tom Maday joins Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studios as they discuss how they started Trope Publishing, their inspiration behind the series and more.

“His influence is so strong on me it took several years to not photograph like Victor Skrebenski,” Sam Landers said.

“Chicago: Trope City Edition” is comprised of 206 images produced by 27 independent photographers from Chicago and beyond. The carefully curated and bound collection is divided into eight chapters, primarily focused on the lakefront and downtown areas that showcase iconic buildings, streets and parks. Each chapter is accompanied by a map of the area along with the locations where the photographs were taken.

