The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/15/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with Constance Jones, CEO of the Noble Network of Charter Schools, about the state of education and Charter Schools in Chicago. Constance addresses the many misconceptions that exist surrounding Charter Schools; explains the many reasons why parents choose to send their children to the Noble Network as they have such high graduation and college acceptance rates; and touches on a recent study done by MIT and what the results showed about Noble.

Next, Rick is joined by Jason DeSanto, Senior Lecturer at Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law to review the previous debate among the Democratic Presidential contenders. Jason touches on the strengths and weakness of each contender; who had standout performances; and more.

Then, Rick welcomes Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin to discuss the latest legal issues surrounding the Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook. Jim provides clarification as to what exactly is going on; the issues that homeowners and parents are facing regarding the plant; and much more.