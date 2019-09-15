× The Last Night out for Maggie Trueheart as told by writer Catherine O’Connell

Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan talks to writer Catherine O’ Connell in the Skyline Studio about her novels “The Last Night Out” and “First Track.” Catherine says her time working in a bar has been the source behind much of the inspiration that drove her to write her books.

“The Last Night Out” tells the story of a night the main character Maggie Trueheart will never forget. After drinking too much at her bachelorette party, Maggie wakes to find a stranger in her bed. To make matters worse, a phone call brings the devastating news that her friend Angie was murdered some time after they parted ways the night before.

Find copies of “The Last Night Out” and “First Track” on Amazon.

Meet Catherine O’Connell at Pippin’s Tavern this Tuesday, September 17 from 4:40 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about Catherine at catherineoconnell.net

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan