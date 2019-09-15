The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/15/19): Quick Bears vs. Broncos Postgame Reaction

Posted 8:14 PM, September 15, 2019, by

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pursues Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears’ dramatic win over Denver Broncos.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.