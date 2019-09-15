Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pursues Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/15/19): Quick Bears vs. Broncos Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears’ dramatic win over Denver Broncos.