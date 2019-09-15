Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates his field goal with punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/15/19): Full Bears vs. Broncos Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ dramatic 16-14 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The guys assess Mitchell Trubisky’s performance as well as the special teams unit being able to come out and put on a show.