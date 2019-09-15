× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/15/19): Full Bears vs. Broncos Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ dramatic 16-14 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The guys assess Mitchell Trubisky’s performance as well as the special teams unit being able to come out and put on a show.