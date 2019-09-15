Photos: Dean Richards and Steve Cochran at the 2019 Blackhawks Training Camp Festival

Posted 4:47 PM, September 15, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:45PM, September 15, 2019

The weather didn’t cooperate, forcing the 2019 Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Festival indoors. But there was still plenty to do at the United Center including enjoying WGN Radio’s live broadcast with Dean Richards and Steve Cochran and getting a first look at the 2019-2020 Blackhawks.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.