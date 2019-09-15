Highlights: Mariners 2 – White Sox 1 – 9/14/19

Posted 2:09 PM, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, September 15, 2019

Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony in which he was presented wit the team's Franchise Achievement Award, before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners – September 14, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.